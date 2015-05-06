By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 6 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $7.3 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S.
shares in the week ended April 29 after some weak corporate
earnings and economic data spurred profit-taking in U.S. shares,
data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows were the biggest since early July of last year
and marked the ninth straight week of withdrawals, according to
the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $4.1
billion to mark their 17th straight week of inflows, continuing
a trend of stronger demand for European shares on the view that
the European Central Bank's stimulus program will help boost
regional share prices. The latest inflows were down from the
prior week's, which were the biggest since January 2013.
Bond funds attracted $3.1 billion to mark their second
straight week of inflows. Municipal bond funds attracted over $1
billion to mark their second straight week of inflows and their
biggest since late January.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index fell slightly
over the weekly period after weaker-than-expected U.S. corporate
results from companies such as Wynn Resorts and Humana
Inc and data showing U.S. economic growth braked more
sharply than expected in the first quarter.
"Given the fact that valuations are fairly rich at the
moment, especially in the U.S., earnings really have to do well
in order for U.S. equities to be propelled higher," said Wayne
Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York. He said
investors were taking profits in U.S. shares.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $357 million in outflows. That marked their
first investor withdrawals since early January.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
4/29 4/22 4/15 4/8 4/1/2015
Total equity -3,174 3,130 -2,657 1,907 -1,498
Domestic -7,268 -3,397 -5,692 -1,321 -3,302
World 4,094 6,527 3,035 3,228 1,804
Hybrid* -357 143 162 275 765
Total bond 3,134 3,792 -316 1,719 -1,296
Taxable 2,091 3,110 627 1,906 -1,392
Municipal 1,042 683 -943 -187 96
Total -398 7,065 -2,811 3,900 -2,030
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Nick
Zieminski)