By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 13 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $2.2 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S. shares in the week ended May 6, showing reduced outflows on optimism over U.S. earnings growth, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The cash withdrawals were less than a third of the prior week's outflows, which were the biggest since July 2014, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $2.8 billion, marking their 18th straight week of inflows. The steady demand for non-U.S. shares and the reduced outflows from funds that specialize in U.S. shares led to overall inflows of $556 million into stock funds, marking a recovery from the prior week's $3.2 billion in outflows, which were the biggest since January. "There are still a lot of attractive situations out there, it is just that there are some concerns about whether the market is now fairly-valued," said Brian Peery, portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds in Novato, California, on the U.S. stock market. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index slumped 1.3 percent over the weekly period. "There's some optimism on the corporate side of, 'Well, first quarter is behind us, it was a drag, but things will get better from here'," Peery said. He added current prices among some European shares provided a "great entry point," largely because of the European Central Bank's stimulative policies. Bond funds attracted $2.4 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows but the least over those three weeks. Municipal bond funds posted a small $36 million in outflows after attracting over $1 billion the prior week, which were the biggest inflows since late January. Appetite for hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, rebounded with investors committing $492 million to the funds after pulling $358 million over the prior week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 5/6 4/29 4/22 4/15 4/8/2015 Total equity 556 -3,202 3,130 -2,657 1,902 Domestic -2,248 -7,269 -3,397 -5,692 -1,326 World 2,804 4,066 6,527 3,035 3,228 Hybrid* 492 -358 143 161 275 Total bond 2,391 2,954 3,770 -327 1,860 Taxable 2,427 1,926 3,098 617 2,047 Municipal -36 1,028 672 -945 -187 Total 3,440 -607 7,043 -2,823 4,036 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chris Reese)