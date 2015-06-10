By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, June 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $2 billion to bond funds in the week ended June
3, their seventh straight week of new demand, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were substantially higher than the prior week's
$411 million of cash flows, which were the weakest in six weeks,
according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
While inflows into taxable bond funds increased to $2.026
billion in the latest reporting week, funds that hold tax-free
municipal bonds posted $2 million in outflows. This marked a
fifth straight week of withdrawals, their longest run of
outflows since a streak of withdrawals that lasted about six
months in the second half of 2013.
Stock funds posted $882 million in total outflows to mark
their fourth straight week of withdrawals, the longest-running
outflow streak this year. Funds that specialize in U.S shares
posted $4.2 billion in outflows to mark their 14th straight week
of investor withdrawals.
Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $3.3
billion in new cash, up from the previous week's inflows of $2.6
billion, marking the 22nd straight week of inflows.
The shift in bond fund flows from week to week can be
attributed to uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates, said Dave Nadig, vice president and
director of exchange traded funds at Factset Research Systems.
"Mutual fund investors tend to change allocations slowly,"
added Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. "And
what's their alternative? By historical measures equities look
expensive, cash is costly after inflation so what's left?"
Investors were also chasing stock market gains abroad, where
looser monetary policies were expected to further support share
prices.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, attracted $189 million to mark their third straight
week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
6/3 5/27 5/20 5/13 5/6/15
Total equity -882 -226 -1,062 -2,800 1,526
Domestic -4,218 -2,872 -5,391 -5,053 -1,729
World 3,336 2,646 4,329 2,252 3,254
Hybrid* 189 328 537 -29 522
Total bond 2,024 411 1,963 2,162 2,550
Taxable 2,026 605 2,113 2,334 2,595
Municipal -2 -194 -149 -171 -45
Total 1,332 513 1,439 -668 4,598
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting By Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Alan Crosby)