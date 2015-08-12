By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 12 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $4.4 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Aug. 5 to mark the biggest investor withdrawals over two consecutive weeks so far this year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The latest outflows, marking the second straight week of outflows, were only modestly lower than the prior week's $4.8 billion, which were the biggest weekly outflows since mid-December. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $7.3 billion in outflows to mark their biggest outflows in three weeks, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The funds have posted outflows every week since early March. Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $3.5 billion in new cash to continue their streak of inflows, which began at the start of the year. Overall, stock funds posted $3.8 billion in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals and their biggest in three weeks. Investors likely pulled cash out of bond funds in the latest week on growing anticipation of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior market strategist at Voya Investment Management in New York. It was a mistake to abandon funds that hold safer bonds based on Fed rate hike expectations, Cavanaugh said, since it showed investors not putting enough emphasis on China's economic slowdown. "The bigger concern is the second largest economy in the world is having some issues, not a 25 basis point rate hike," she said. U.S. debt prices have jumped since Tuesday after a surprise currency devaluation by China drove safety buying and speculation that the Fed will delay an increase in rates. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.4 percent over ICI's reporting period, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rallied 2.6 percent. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $608 million in withdrawals to mark their biggest outflows since the first week of the year. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/5/2015 7/29 7/22 7/15 7/8 Total equity -3,844 -1,423 1,875 -7,660 2,202 Domestic -7,303 -5,220 -3,202 -11,468 -2,434 World 3,459 3,798 5,077 3,808 4,636 Hybrid* -608 275 233 -211 66 Total bond -4,398 -4,813 1,563 -431 -3,164 Taxable -4,293 -4,722 1,322 -393 -2,877 Municipal -106 -91 240 -38 -288 Total -8,850 -5,960 3,671 -8,302 -896 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)