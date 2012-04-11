By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. mutual fund investors rushed into taxable bond funds while leaving U.S.-focused equity funds in the latest week, according to data released by the Investment Company Institute on Wednesday.

Funds that focus on taxable bonds - which include all corporate bonds and all government bonds except municipals - had inflows of $9.09 billion, among the highest the group has seen since 2009, ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, said.

U.S.-focused equity funds - which include funds that invest solely in U.S. stocks - had redemptions of $4.27 billion, the most since the first week of the year.

Overall, equity funds had net redemptions of $3.05 billion in the week, ended April 4, while bond funds had net inflows of $9.66 billion.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.47 percent in the week. News that the Federal Reserve was not likely to provide economic stimulus led stocks lower toward the end of the period.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had inflows of $1.09 billion, down from the previous week's inflows of $1.65 billion.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

3/7/2012 3/14/2012 3/21/2012 3/28/2012 4/4/2012 Total Equity -236 -2,582 -1,084 -4,463 -3,050

Domestic -1,385 -2,889 -1794 -3,557 -4,273

Foreign 1,149 307 710 -906 1,224 Hybrid 1,478 1,239 1,817 1,654 1,095 Total Bond 10,744 9,096 5,663 6,122 9,664

Taxable 9,087 7,772 5,798 5,462 9,092

Municipal 1,656 1,324 -135 659 572 Total 11,985 7,753 6,396 3,313 7,709 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by John Wallace)