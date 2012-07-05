By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 5 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds p referred b onds over stocks in the r un-up t o last week's
European Union summit as doubts remained over how much lasting
progress the talks could achieve, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Thursday.
Equity funds overall had net outflows of $1.10 billion in
the week ended June 27, according to estimated data from ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Meanwhile, bond funds had net inflows of $4.34 billion,
compared w ith net inflows of $4.91 billion the previous week.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 1.76
percent over the reporting w eek a s many were skeptical that the
latest meeting of European policymakers could fix the
continent's debt crisis. Weak global manufacturing data also
dampened sentiment at the beginning of the week.
In the period, U.S. funds that target foreign stocks saw
modest inflows of $362 million.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
s ecurities, had inflows of $21 million, compared w ith inflows of
$1.19 billion the previous week.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
5/30/12 6/6/12 6/13/2012 6/20/2012 6/27/2012
Total Equity 1,585 -1,909 891 -1,520 -1,097
Domestic 907 -3,261 -620 -1,847 -1,459
World 678 1,352 1,511 327 362
Hybrid* 460 -1,230 968 1,194 21
Total Bond -211 1,583 3,501 4,906 4,337
Taxable -816 408 2,897 4,046 3,260
Municipal 606 1,176 604 860 1,077
Total 1,835 -1,555 5,361 4,579 3,260
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jan Paschal)