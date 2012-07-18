By Melvin Backman
July 18 American mutual fund investors continue
to favor bonds over stocks as the markets face slow growth and
uncertainty over further action from the Federal Reserve, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed Wednesday.
Equity funds lost $540 million for the week ending July 11,
while bond funds saw inflows of $6.39 billion. The latest
figures show bonds continued a five-week streak of better
performance, according to the U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
Bond inflows are up nearly five times from the previous
week, when they brought in $1.35 billion. Equity funds have lost
money at a slower rate than the week ending July 3, when they
saw outflows of $2.87 billion.
Hybrid funds that trade in both stocks and bonds brought in
$1.75 billion, a 55 percent increase over the previous week's
$1.13 billion of inflows.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
6/13/12 6/20/12 6/27/2012 7/3/12 7/11/2012
Total Equity 880 -1,523 -1,106 -2,865 -540
Domestic -631 -1,849 -1,467 3,166 -1,467
World 1,511 327 361 301 927
Hybrid* 968 1,194 18 1,131 1,752
Total Bond 3,501 4,906 4,324 1,354 6,389
Taxable 2,897 4,046 3,247 484 5,218
Municipal 604 860 1,077 870 1,171
Total 5,349 4,577 3,235 -380 7,601
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities
