By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled money out of equity funds for the sixth straight
week and preferred bond funds as many anticipated hints of
extended bond-buying from the U.S. Federal Reserve, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on W edn esday.
Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $4.43 billion in
the week ended Aug. 29, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. A b out $3 .71 billion of the net outflows was yanked
from funds that target U.S. stocks.
Bond funds attracted $6.55 billion in net new money, their
13th straight week of inflows and down modestly from inflows of
$6.83 billion the previous week. Bond funds have had just one
week of outflows this year, a mere $211 million in the week
ended May 30.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.21 percent over the
reporting period as weak Chinese manufacturing data, a rise in
U.S. jobless claims, and conflicting views about the likelihood
of extended bond-buying from the Fed affected markets.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $866 million in inflows, down from the
previous week's 27-week high of $2.41 billion in inflows.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
8/1/2012 8/8/12 8/15/2012 8/22/2012 8/29/2012
Total Equity -6,865 -2,415 -3,281 -5,878 -4,431
Domestic -5,650 -2,294 -2,724 -4,475 -3,707
World -1,215 -121 -557 -1,403 -724
Hybrid* 630 1,050 953 2,412 866
Total Bond 5,090 7,200 7,588 6,834 6,550
Taxable 3,960 5,710 5,996 5,914 5,557
Municipal 1,129 1,490 1,592 921 993
Total -1,146 5,835 5,260 3,368 2,985
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.