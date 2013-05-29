By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 29 Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled $475 million out of funds that hold U.S. stocks in the latest week amid fears the Federal Reserve could scale back its easing, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows from funds that hold only U.S. stocks in the week ended May 22 came after two weeks of cash gains for the funds, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. In the previous week, investors gave the funds $131 million. The latest outflows from the funds were minor, however, compared with outflows of $4.1 billion in the week ended May 1. Those redemptions were the biggest over any full reporting week this year, according to ICI. The S&P 500 fell 0.21 percent over the reporting period on concerns that the Fed would begin scaling back its bond purchases in the near future. The U.S. central bank is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage debt per month in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs. Funds that hold international stocks drew inflows of over $2.9 billion over the week, up from inflows of about $2.3 billion the prior week, despite a meager rise in world stock markets. The MSCI all-country world equity index rose just 0.14 percent over the period. Bond funds pulled in $4.1 billion in new cash over the period, down modestly from inflows of $4.5 billion the prior week. The latest cash gains were still significantly less than inflows of $10.6 billion in mid-January, which were the highest of any reporting week this year. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, pulled in $1.4 billion in new cash, down slightly from the prior week's gains of $1.6 billion. The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 4/24/13 5/1/13 5/8/2013 5/15/2013 5/22/2013 Total Equity 1,336 -4,408 3,445 2,415 2,460 Domestic -575 -4,100 362 131 -475 World 1,911 -308 3,082 2,284 2,935 Hybrid* 1,358 6,480 1,546 1,604 1,389 Total Bond 5,681 926 7,391 4,524 4,125 Taxable 5,568 853 7,654 3,922 3,970 Municipal 114 72 -263 602 156 Total 8,375 2,998 12,382 8,543 7,973 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.