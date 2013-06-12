By Manuela Badawy
| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 Investors in mutual funds
based in the United States pulled more than $10 billion out of
bonds funds in the week ending June 5, on fears the U.S. Federal
Reserve would begin winding down its bond-buying program, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Total estimated outflows from long-term mutual funds were
$11.53 billion for the week. The last time fund outflows reached
a similar figure was in early October 2012.
Bond funds saw outflows of $10.93 billion, compared to
inflows of $1.36 billion during the previous week. Taxable bond
funds saw a withdrawal of $8.68 billion, while municipal bond
funds had outflows of $2.26 billion.
Equity funds also saw redemptions of $942 million for the
week, compared to outflows of $1.00 billion in the previous
week.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index fell 2.4 percent
over the reporting period on investors' fears related to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's next move. The Fed, which is buying $85
billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage debt per month,
signaled on May 22 that it could reduce its bond-buying this
year depending on upcoming economic data.
Domestic equity funds had also investors pulling out $2.52
billion, while world equity funds saw $1.58 billion of inflows.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, reaped modest inflows of $347 million for the week,
compared to inflows of $1.13 billion in the previous week.
The following is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
5/8/13 5/15/2013 5/22/2013 5/29/2013 6/5/2013
Total Equity 3,445 2,603 2,631 -1,004
-942
Domestic 362 319 -313 -1,711
-2,521
World 3,082 2,284 2,943 707
1,578
Hybrid* 1,546 1,604 1,389 1,127
347
Total Bond 7,392 4,524 4,125 1,360
-10,933
Taxable 7,655 3,922 3,970 1,576 -8,677
Municipal -263 602 156 -216 -2,256
Total 12,382 8,731 8,144 1,483 -11,528