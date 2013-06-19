By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 19 Investors in mutual funds based in the United States pulled $13.46 billion out of bond funds in the latest week, the most since late 2008, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows from bond mutual funds in the week ended June 12 surpassed the prior week's outflows of $10.87 billion, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The outflows were the most since October of 2008. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered a bond market selloff when he told Congress on May 22 that the central bank could reduce its monthly bond-buying if the U.S. economy looked set to maintain momentum. The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities per month in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs. The central bank said on Wednesday that it would keep its bond purchases unchanged [ID: nW1E7N901E]. The S&P 500 rose just 0.23 percent over the reporting period. Worries lingered that central banks may wind down their stimulus programs, despite an uptick in the U.S. unemployment rate in May, which temporarily eased concerns of a pullback in Fed stimulus [ID: nL1N0EJ1XO]. In addition to bond funds, stock mutual funds had outflows of $1.03 billion in the latest week, the most since early May. The overall outflows from the funds stemmed from outflows of $2.29 billion from funds that hold U.S. stocks. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had inflows of $1.15 billion, an improvement from modest cash gains of $347 million the prior week. The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 5/15/13 5/22/13 5/29/2013 6/5/2013 6/12/2013 Total Equity 2,605 2,632 -999 -930 -1,032 Domestic 319 -313 -1,712 -2,520 -2,285 World 2,287 2,945 713 1,590 1,253 Hybrid* 1,604 1,389 1,127 347 1,147 Total Bond 4,524 4,106 1,360 -10,865 -13,459 Taxable 3,922 3,960 1,576 -8,610 -10,223 Municipal 602 146 -216 -2,256 -3,236 Total 8,733 8,127 1,488 -11,448 -13,344 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.