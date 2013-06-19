By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 19 Investors in mutual funds
based in the United States pulled $13.46 billion out of bond
funds in the latest week, the most since late 2008, data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows from bond mutual funds in the week ended June
12 surpassed the prior week's outflows of $10.87 billion, said
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The outflows were
the most since October of 2008.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered a bond
market selloff when he told Congress on May 22 that the central
bank could reduce its monthly bond-buying if the U.S. economy
looked set to maintain momentum.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgage securities per month in an effort to spur hiring and
lower long-term borrowing costs. The central bank said on
Wednesday that it would keep its bond purchases unchanged [ID:
nW1E7N901E].
The S&P 500 rose just 0.23 percent over the reporting
period. Worries lingered that central banks may wind down their
stimulus programs, despite an uptick in the U.S. unemployment
rate in May, which temporarily eased concerns of a pullback in
Fed stimulus [ID: nL1N0EJ1XO].
In addition to bond funds, stock mutual funds had outflows
of $1.03 billion in the latest week, the most since early May.
The overall outflows from the funds stemmed from outflows of
$2.29 billion from funds that hold U.S. stocks.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $1.15 billion, an improvement from
modest cash gains of $347 million the prior week.
The following table is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows
for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
5/15/13 5/22/13 5/29/2013 6/5/2013 6/12/2013
Total Equity 2,605 2,632 -999 -930 -1,032
Domestic 319 -313 -1,712 -2,520 -2,285
World 2,287 2,945 713 1,590 1,253
Hybrid* 1,604 1,389 1,127 347 1,147
Total Bond 4,524 4,106 1,360 -10,865 -13,459
Taxable 3,922 3,960 1,576 -8,610 -10,223
Municipal 602 146 -216 -2,256 -3,236
Total 8,733 8,127 1,488 -11,448 -13,344
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.