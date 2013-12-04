(Adds additional flows, table, byline) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 4 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled about $1.4 billion from funds that mainly hold domestic stocks in the six days ended Nov. 26 on positive economic figures, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows marked the first withdrawals from the funds in seven weeks, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds overall attracted $1.6 billion, marking the weakest demand for the funds in seven weeks, the data showed. Funds that mainly hold stocks of companies outside the United States attracted inflows of $2.9 billion. The funds have reaped consistent demand this year and last had outflows in the week that ended May 1, ICI data show. The outflows from funds that hold U.S. stocks came even as local stock markets hit record highs on Nov. 22 after strong jobs data and assurances the Federal Reserve would remain accommodative. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 1.2 percent over the reporting period. The Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond-buying has boosted the index nearly 26 percent this year. While appetite for U.S.-based stock mutual funds was low over the six-day period, demand for stock funds worldwide was strong over the full week ended Nov. 27, according to data from EPFR Global. Stock funds worldwide attracted $13.04 billion in new cash over the weekly period, marking the third straight week of inflows into the funds, according to data from EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. While ICI's weekly data track just mutual funds based in the United States, EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch's figures track mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and variable annuity funds worldwide. U.S.-based bond mutual funds had outflows of $4.7 billion over ICI's reporting period, marking the ninth straight week of withdrawals, data from ICI showed. The outflows came even as Treasury prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell nine basis points to 2.7 percent over ICI's reporting period. Bond yields move inversely to their prices. Bond funds worldwide attracted $1.24 billion in new cash over the full week, marking the second straight week of inflows into the funds, according to data from EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. Hybrid mutual funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $870 million in new cash over the six-day period, according to ICI data. That marked the lowest inflows into the funds in six weeks. The following data shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 10/30/13 11/6 11/13 11/20 11/26 Total Equity 7,947 9,076 7,258 5,577 1,568 Domestic 4,301 5,434 3,976 1,105 -1,356 World 3,646 3,642 3,283 4,472 2,924 Hybrid* 2,084 1,396 1,476 1,527 870 Total Bond -4,301 -4,219 -7,566 -3,221 -4,714 Taxable -3,514 -3,387 -6,432 -2,126 -3,680 Municipal -787 -833 -1,134 -1,094 -1,034 Total 5,730 6,253 1,168 3,884 -2,276 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)