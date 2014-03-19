NEW YORK, March 19 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $5.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended March 12, marking their biggest inflows since early May 2013 on concerns over Ukraine and China, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows in the week ended last Wednesday also marked the fifth straight week of new cash into the funds, the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed. The inflows into bond funds exceeded inflows of $3.1 billion into stock funds over the weekly period, marking the first week in which demand for bond funds has overtaken demand for stock funds in nine weeks. The inflows into stock funds were the lowest in five weeks. The latest five-week run of net inflows into bond funds also extended the funds' inflow streak, maintaining its status as the longest such streak since last May, or the period just before fears of rising interest rates spurred a bond market sell-off and record outflows of $83.4 billion for the year, according to ICI data. The inflows into bond funds marked an increase from the prior week, when the funds attracted $3.7 billion in new cash. The inflows came despite a slight drop in benchmark Treasuries prices over the week after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Inflows into tax-free municipal bond funds fell modestly to $551 million in the latest week, but still marked their ninth straight week of inflows after investors pulled cash out of the funds for 33 straight weeks between May of last year and the first week in January. Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks attracted $1.9 billion in new cash, down slightly from the prior week's inflows. Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks, meanwhile, attracted $1.2 billion, marking their lowest inflows since the week ended Oct. 2. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index hit record highs over the weekly period but ended the period down 0.3 percent on geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine and concerns of weak economic growth in China. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, meanwhile, rose 3 basis points to 2.73 percent over the weekly period. Bond yields move inversely to their prices. The yield on the bond rose as high as 2.82 percent on March 7, its highest level since Jan. 23, after the strong U.S. jobs data. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.4 billion in new cash, up modestly from the prior week's inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 2/12/2014 2/19 2/26 3/5 3/12 Total Equity 6,909 5,828 5,025 5,384 3,134 Domestic 3,812 4,093 3,172 1,945 1,902 World 3,097 1,736 1,853 3,440 1,233 Hybrid* 1,874 1,739 1,705 1,197 1,429 Total Bond 1,127 2,909 2,282 3,698 5,272 Taxable 965 2,487 1,623 2,942 4,721 Municipal 162 422 659 756 551 Total 9,911 10,476 9,012 10,279 9,835 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay)