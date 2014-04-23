NEW YORK, April 23 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed just $659 million to bond funds in the week ended April 16 while continuing to pour cash into stock funds amid reduced demand for low-yielding bonds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The net inflows into bond funds, while marking the 10th straight week of new money, were the lowest in those 10 weeks, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds attracted $2.3 billion over the weekly period. "There is a little less attraction to get into bonds after interest rates have fallen this year," said Richard Sichel, chief investment officer of Philadelphia Trust Co. The belief that stocks could rally further this year drove inflows into stock funds, he said. Analysts have attributed a drop in Treasuries yields this year to relief after the Federal Reserve's cuts to its monthly bond-buying program failed to trigger a spike higher in yields. As of the end of ICI's reporting period, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note had fallen about 36 basis points since the start of the year to 2.64 percent. Demand for bond funds has also recovered after a record $83.4 billion in outflows last year, according to ICI data. The net inflows into stock funds, while marking the fourth straight week of new cash and trouncing inflows into bond funds, were still less than half the previous week's inflows after a selloff in technology and biotech shares. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted just $636 million in new cash after inflows of $2.1 billion over the prior week, while funds that hold non-U.S. stocks attracted $1.65 billion in new cash. Investors sold tech and biotech shares early in the week on the view that high-flying momentum stocks such as TripAdvisor were overvalued. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell 0.53 percent over the week. The Nasdaq composite index, which is heavily composed of technology company shares, fell 3.1 percent on April 10 in its largest daily percentage drop since November 9, 2011. The index fell 2.3 percent over the week. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.2 billion in new cash. That was modestly less than the prior week's inflows but still the 17th straight week of inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars) : 3/19/2014 3/26 4/2 4/9 4/16 Total equity -987 1,257 3,165 5,762 2,288 Domestic -3,823 -266 950 2,082 636 World 2,836 1,523 2,215 3,679 1,652 Hybrid* 1,857 1,013 220 1,529 1,165 Total bond 2,470 1,232 3,412 1,577 659 Taxable 2,233 1,190 3,162 1,415 630 Municipal 237 42 250 161 29 Total 3,340 3,502 6,797 8,867 4,112 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)