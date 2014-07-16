NEW YORK, July 16 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $660 million to stock funds in the week ended July 9, with funds that hold international stocks attracting all the new demand on the view that stocks are cheaper overseas, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The net inflows into stock funds follow outflows of $7.8 billion over the previous week, which were the biggest since the start of 2013. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $1.1 billion in outflows, while funds that mainly hold international stocks attracted $1.7 billion, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Bond funds attracted $2.7 billion. The outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds marked their 11th straight week of withdrawals, while funds that specialize in international stocks have attracted inflows every week since May of last year, according to the ICI data. "There may be better opportunity overseas in equity markets," said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York. He said European stock valuations were attractive, while U.S. equity valuations were "a little bit rich." The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose nearly 30 percent last year and has risen nearly 7 percent this year. The index hit a record closing high on July 3 after a stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June. While bond funds attracted net inflows, municipal bond funds posted $482 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals since early January. "The values just don't look all that compelling anymore," said Lin. He said prices on municipal bonds had gained after selling at "deep discounts" at the start of the year. Demand for bond funds overall has picked up on solid performance. The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is up 3.7 percent this year through Tuesday. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1 billion in new cash, up from inflows of $636 million the prior week and marking their ninth straight week of inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars) 7/9/2014 7/2 6/25 6/18 6/11 Total equity 660 -7,835 -91 -922 1,236 Domestic -1,072 -8,886 -1,353 -2,204 -1,840 World 1,733 1,052 1,262 1,282 3,075 Hybrid* 1,006 636 1,246 1,060 1,159 Total bond 2,729 2,978 3,249 4,159 2,112 Taxable 3,211 2,702 2,687 3,740 1,587 Municipal -482 276 562 419 524 Total 4,395 -4,221 4,403 4,297 4,506 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)