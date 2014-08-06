By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 6 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $1.8 billion to bond funds in the week ended July 30, marking their 25th straight week of net inflows partly on unexpected gains in bonds this year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows into bond funds were up modestly from inflows of $1.5 billion in the prior week, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Stock funds attracted $205 million in new cash, marking their first net inflows in three weeks. Bond funds have regained investors' faith after posting record annual outflows of $83.4 billion in 2013, according to ICI data. Analysts have cited persistent demand for safer income on fears of market volatility and unexpectedly solid returns from bonds this year. The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate bond index has risen 4 percent this year through Tuesday. Bond prices plunged last year and bond funds posted hefty withdrawals on fears that a pullback in the Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying program would trigger a spike in interest rates. The small inflows into stock funds came after outflows of $1.1 billion the prior week. All of the inflows went toward funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks, which attracted $1.5 billion, while funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks posted about $1.3 billion in outflows, marking the 14th straight week of withdrawals. Investors and analysts have noted cheaper valuations in international stocks compared to U.S. stocks following the benchmark S&P 500's nearly 30 percent advance last year. In addition to that gain, the index had risen 6.6 percent this year through July 30. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1 billion in new cash, marking their 12th straight week of new cash. The following data shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/30/14 7/23 7/16 7/9 7/2 Total equity 205 -1,144 -2,243 666 -7,835 Domestic -1,257 -3,260 -3,951 -1,070 -8,887 World 1,462 2,116 1,708 1,736 1,052 Hybrid* 1,024 1,124 917 1,007 636 Total bond 1,823 1,458 2,469 2,721 2,979 Taxable 1,137 574 1,972 3,203 2,704 Municipal 687 884 497 -482 276 Total 3,052 1,438 1,143 4,394 -4,220 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Editing by Grant McCool)