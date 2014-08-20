By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 20 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured money back into bond funds in the week ended Aug. 13, mostly into municipal bond funds, following their biggest weekly outflows in nearly a year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Bond funds had estimated inflows of $1.42 billion in the latest reporting week, compared with estimated outflows of $8.20 billion the previous week. Taxable bond funds attracted estimated inflows of $519 million, and municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $897 million, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. "A return to inflows this week suggests to me that last week's net withdrawals were a reaction to two weeks of negative performance and not a hint of more withdrawals in the coming weeks," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. "We've had a couple of weeks like this in 2014 and each time investors recover quickly from a brief panic attack and plow money back into bond funds." Investors also showed some appetite for equity funds. They had estimated inflows of $224 million for the week ended Aug.13, compared with estimated outflows of $427 million in the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated outflows of $1.07 billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows of $1.30 billion. Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed-income securities, had estimated inflows of $395 million for the week, compared with estimated outflows of $413 million in the previous week. The following is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/13 8/6 7/30 7/23 7/16 Total equity 224 -427 204 -1,144 -2,243 Domestic -1,070 -3,069 -1,257 -3,260 -3,951 World 1,295 2,642 1,462 2,116 1,708 Hybrid* 395 -413 1,024 1,123 917 Total bond 1,416 -8,204 1,806 1,457 2,469 Taxable 519 -8,658 1,119 573 1,973 Municipal 897 454 687 884 497 Total 2,035 -9,044 3,035 1,437 1,143 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)