NEW YORK Oct 22 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $5.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
Oct. 15, marking their biggest outflows since the week ended
July 2, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
International-focused stock funds posted $775 million in
outflows, marking their first withdrawals since the week ended
May 1, 2013, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization.
Bond funds posted $4.5 billion in net outflows, marking
their third straight week of net withdrawals.
