By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 25 Investors in U.S.-based
mutual funds committed just $448 million to bond funds in the
week ended March 18 after longer-term investors responded to a
change in the Federal Reserve's language, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
While the inflows marked the tenth straight week of net
positive demand, they were the smallest inflows over those ten
weeks, according to ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
They were down from inflows of $1.3 billion the prior week.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $1.8 billion in
outflows after attracting a meager $12 million the previous
week. Funds that specialize in international stocks attracted
$3.7 billion, down modestly from the prior week's inflows, which
were the biggest since January 2014.
Markets widely viewed the Fed's statement, released March
18, as dovish since it showed the central bank had downgraded
its inflation and economic growth projections.
Mutual fund investors likely focused on the Fed's removal of
a reference to being "patient" on rates from its policy
statement, however, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual
fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
Since mutual fund investors take a longer-term horizon, they
likely viewed the removal of the term as confirmation that the
Fed is moving closer to hiking rates, he said.
Rosenbluth also said stronger economic data out of Europe
and a weaker euro are continuing to boost demand for stocks
outside of the United States, hence the hefty inflows into funds
that focus on non-U.S. stocks.
"Investors are increasingly optimistic that international
markets will perform better than they did in the past," he said.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $913 million to mark their tenth straight
week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
3/18/15 3/11 3/4 2/25 2/18
Total equity 1,947 3,932 978 2,434 1,891
Domestic -1,759 12 -1,933 72 240
World 3,706 3,920 2,911 2,362 1,651
Hybrid* 913 854 528 1,051 867
Total bond 448 1,273 4,985 2,955 4,411
Taxable 259 998 4,311 1,951 4,138
Municipal 190 276 675 1,003 274
Total 3,309 6,059 6,492 6,439 7,169
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)