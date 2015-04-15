By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 15 Investors in U.S.-based
mutual funds pulled $187 million out of municipal bond funds in
the week ended April 8 as retail investors sought to raise
capital to pay taxes, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
The outflows occurred ahead of the April 15 U.S. tax filing
deadline and marked the first weekly cash withdrawals from the
funds since early July of last year, according to the data from
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Municipal bonds are
tax-exempt.
"It's primarily related to taxes," said Brian Rehling,
co-head of global fixed income strategy at the Wells Fargo
Investment Institute in St. Louis. He said yields on municipal
bonds were attractive compared to taxable bonds and that selling
pressure could create opportunities for investors to buy
municipal debt.
Funds that hold taxable bonds attracted $1.9 billion,
resulting in overall inflows of $1.7 billion into bond funds.
That marked a rebound in demand after investors pulled $1.3
billion out of the funds the prior week, which marked the first
outflows from the funds in 12 weeks.
Rehling said a weak U.S. employment report for March
released over the period likely helped demand for bond funds
recover, since it suggested the Federal Reserve would wait
longer before raising interest rates.
Stock funds overall attracted $1.9 billion in new cash,
marking their first inflows in three weeks.
Appetite for funds that specialize in international stocks
accounted for the total inflows, with $3.2 billion flowing into
those funds to mark their 14th straight week of inflows, while
funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $1.3 billion in
outflows to mark their sixth straight week of withdrawals.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $251 million. That marked their lowest
inflows in 12 weeks.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
4/8/2015 4/1 3/25 3/18 3/11
Total equity 1,916 -1,527 -1,167 1,948 3,911
Domestic -1,315 -3,307 -4,478 -1,758 -7
World 3,231 1,780 3,311 3,706 3,918
Hybrid* 251 720 538 912 851
Total bond 1,719 -1,302 2,404 452 1,298
Taxable 1,906 -1,398 1,701 258 999
Municipal -187 96 703 194 298
Total 3,886 -2,109 1,775 3,312 6,059
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and James
Dalgleish)