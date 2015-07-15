By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, July 15 Investors pulled $1.07 billion
from long-term U.S. mutual funds in the week ended July 8, the
Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday, a rate more than
five times lower than the previous week.
At the same time, total equity inflows to these funds was
$2.16 billion compared with outflows of $3.26 billion the
previous week, ICI data showed.
It was not immediately clear to analysts why overall
outflows had fallen so sharply or why total equity had posted a
gain after two weeks of losses.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $2.446 billion
in withdrawals, marking their 19th straight week of outflows.
Funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted $4.604 billion
in inflows. Funds that invest primarily in international shares
have attracted inflows every week of this year.
Bond funds posted $3.219 billion in outflows, up from the
prior week's $2.033 billion. This was the second straight week
of outflows for all bond funds.
Taxable bond funds posted outflows of $2.932 billion. Funds
that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $287 million in
outflows.
"The accelerating outflows from bond funds likely reflects a
growing consensus that Federal Reserve rate hikes may come
sooner than later and comes on the heels of negative returns in
major bond indexes in the second quarter," said Alan Gayle,
Director of Asset Allocation at Ridgeworth Investments in
Richmond Virginia.
Gayle also said while there are concerns about domestic
equities, many investors think the improving economic outlook in
the developed countries as well as ongoing monetary stimulus
will support a further rise in international equities.
Concerns over Chinese market turmoil, anxiety around a
possible 'Grexit' and problems in Puerto Rico rattled markets
through the week.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $10 million in withdrawals, compared with the
previous week's $523 million in withdrawals.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/8/2015 7/1 6/24 6/17 6/10
Total Equity 2,158 -3,258 -1,422 237 789
Domestic -2,446 -5,489 -3,550 -3,454 -3,140
World 4,604 2,231 2,128 3,691 3,929
Hybrid* -10 -523 393 -55 136
Total Bond -3,219 -2,033 16,951 -4,101 -2,935
Taxable -2,932 -1,518 16,846 -3,594 -2,280
Municipal -287 -515 105 -507 -655
Total -1,071 -5,815 15,922 -3,920 -2,011
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezawa; Editing by Andrew Hay)