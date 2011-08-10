NEW YORK, Aug 10 Investors pulled the most money out of U.S. mutual funds in the week ended Aug. 3 since the depths of the stock market collapse in March 2009, with net redemptions of $16.9 billion, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

For a second straight week each major fund category tracked by ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed net outflows of cash, illustrating investor anxiety over future economic growth. The estimated data does not capture the post U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, which occurred late on Friday Aug. 5.

In the week ended March 11, 2009, ICI reported net outflows of $21.65 billion. The largest net outflow of nearly $60 billion occurred in the week ended Oct. 15, 2008. (Reporting by Daniel Bases)