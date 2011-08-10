BRIEF-Imation announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, reverse stock split
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Investors pulled the most money out of U.S. mutual funds in the week ended Aug. 3 since the depths of the stock market collapse in March 2009, with net redemptions of $16.9 billion, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
For a second straight week each major fund category tracked by ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed net outflows of cash, illustrating investor anxiety over future economic growth. The estimated data does not capture the post U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's, which occurred late on Friday Aug. 5.
In the week ended March 11, 2009, ICI reported net outflows of $21.65 billion. The largest net outflow of nearly $60 billion occurred in the week ended Oct. 15, 2008. (Reporting by Daniel Bases)
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* British gas today announces that it will extend its price freeze for its customers on its standard energy tariff until august. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)