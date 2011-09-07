NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. domiciled mutual funds
broke a six week losing streak, pulling in an estimated net
$902 million in the week ended Aug. 31, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported net
outflows for both equity and bond funds, however, the largest
net inflow for hybrid funds since early May overcame the
deficit.
Hybrid funds, which invest in both equities and bonds,
pulled in a net $1.1 billion.
Municipal bonds had a net inflow of $227 million, breaking
a five week outflow streak.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
8/17/2011 8/24/2011 8/31/2011
===========================================================
Total Equity 1,687 -3,203 -131
Domestic 1,343 -2,593 -748
Foreign 344 -610 617
Hybrid 874 871 1,109
Total Bond -3,116 -20 -76
Taxable -2,729 -2 -303
Municipal -387 -18 227
===========================================================
Total -555 -2,353 902
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Diane Craft)