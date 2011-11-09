NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. mutual funds, overall, pulled in fresh cash in the week ended Nov. 2, driven by an inflow into bond funds versus net redemptions for equity funds, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported bond funds had net inflows of $3 billion. However, this represented a drop of nearly 40 percent from the previous week.

Equity funds had net outflows of $3.2 billion versus $3.9 billion in outflows the previous week.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

10/19/2011 10/26/2011 11/2/2011 ============================================================= Total Equity -3,288 -3,887 -3,189 Domestic -3,465 -3,203 -3,363 Foreign 177 -684 174 Hybrid 1,570 2,630 2,322 Total Bond 5,648 4,908 3,085 Taxable 5,100 4,068 2,437 Municipal 548 840 648 ============================================================= Total 3,929 3,651 2,218 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jan Paschal)