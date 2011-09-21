NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. fund investors preferred fixed income to domestic equity in the week ended Sept. 14, helping to push $2.1 billion into funds overall, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

That represented a 70 percent drop from the prior week.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an estimated net redemptions of $2.7 billion from domestic equity funds that was tempered somewhat by a $666 million inflow into non-domestic equities.

Net inflows into bond funds dipped as well, to $3.6 billion from $4.9 billion in the prior week, due to net redemptions in the taxable bond category.

Municipal bond funds pulled in a net $610 million, the best performance since the week ended Oct. 27.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

8/31/2011 9/7/2011 9/14/2011 ========================================================== Total Equity 313 716 -1,993 Domestic -571 -1,127 -2,659 Foreign 885 1,843 666 Hybrid 586 1,738 267 Total Bond -111 4,860 3,851 Taxable -334 4,436 3,242 Municipal 223 424 610 ========================================================== Total 789 7,314 2,125 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jan Paschal)