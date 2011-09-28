NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. mutual fund investors
shunned domestic equities for a fifth week in a row while
inflows into the fixed income space dropped off, leaving a
small net positive for the week ended Sept. 21, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an
estimated overall net inflow of $386 million. In the week,
there was an estimated net outflow of $3.9 billion from
domestic equities. However a $1.1 billion net inflow for the
foreign-focused category softened the blow.
Bond funds pulled in a net $1.8 billion, down from the $4.7
billion reported in the week ended Sept. 14.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
9/7/2011 9/14/2011 9/21/2011
==========================================================
Total Equity 716 -1,982 -2,776
Domestic -1,127 -2,647 -3,885
Foreign 1,843 665 1,110
Hybrid 1,738 551 1,408
Total Bond 4,860 4,720 1,753
Taxable 4,436 4,110 1,184
Municipal 424 610 569
==========================================================
Total 7,314 3,288 386
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
