NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. mutual fund investors shunned domestic equities for a fifth week in a row while inflows into the fixed income space dropped off, leaving a small net positive for the week ended Sept. 21, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported an estimated overall net inflow of $386 million. In the week, there was an estimated net outflow of $3.9 billion from domestic equities. However a $1.1 billion net inflow for the foreign-focused category softened the blow.

Bond funds pulled in a net $1.8 billion, down from the $4.7 billion reported in the week ended Sept. 14.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by James Dalgleish)