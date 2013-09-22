Sept 22 Investors have pushed $48.9 billion into
equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds so far in
September, approaching January's $66.3 billion record, data from
research provider TrimTabs showed on Sunday.
TrimTabs said it was concerned about the pace of new equity
offerings, noting that 44 deals raised a total of $7.2 billion
in the past week and another $2.4 billion is due in the coming
week.
If all 14 initial public offerings make it to the market,
that would be the highest level since November of 2007, TrimTabs
wrote in the report.
Even though the S&P 500 is just below a record closing high,
the path of least resistance for stock prices is higher, the
report said.