NEW YORK Oct 23 Investors in U.S.-based funds
withdrew a net $8.2 billion from stock funds in the week ended
Oct. 22, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
But the net outflows came entirely from exchange-traded
funds, which saw $9.23 billion withdrawn. In contrast, stock
mutual funds attracted $1.05 billion in net new cash over the
course of the week.
Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail
investors, while exchange-traded funds are thought to represent
the behavior of institutional investors. Taxable bond funds
posted net inflows of $6.2 billion.
U.S.-based European stock funds posted net outflows of $958
million, coming after record outflows in the previous week. Loan
participation funds saw net outflows of $1.7 billion, their
largest such outflows since August 2011.
Loan participation funds include short-term loans to
companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan
holders commonly have first claim on a company's assets in the
event of bankruptcy.
