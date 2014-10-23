(Adds details, analyst comment, table, byline) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Oct 23 Investors in U.S.-based stock funds added net new cash to mutual funds in the week ended Oct. 22, a sharp contrast to the net withdrawals from exchange-traded funds over the same period, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Mutual fund investors added $1.06 billion in new cash to stock funds through the week, while ETF investors took out $9.23 billion. The data underscore a pattern for much of the year in which retail investors, commonly thought to be mutual fund buyers, behave differently from institutional investors, as represented by exchange-traded funds. "The equity mutual funds were positive while the equity ETFs were significantly negative," said Barry Fennell, a senior analyst with Lipper. Those ETF investors might have been "a little skittish about what way corporate earnings might be going," he added. While the S&P 500 index saw a sharp drop earlier in the month, it rose 3.5 percent in the week from Oct. 15-22. Loan participation funds saw net outflows of $1.7 billion, the largest of such outflows since August 2011. In contrast, corporate high-yield bond funds saw net inflows of $1.7 billion. "Most of the loan funds and high-yield bond funds have very similar issuers, it's just where you are in the capital structure," Fennell said. Loan participation funds include short-term loans to companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan holders commonly have first claim on a company's assets in the event of bankruptcy. Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $6.2 billion. U.S.-based European stock funds posted net outflows of $958 million after record outflows in the previous week. Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -8.174 -0.21 4,047.222 11,014 Domestic Equities -7.634 -0.26 3,003.830 8,009 Non-Domestic Equities -0.540 -0.05 1,043.392 3,005 All Taxable Bond Funds 6.168 0.33 1,862.668 5,622 All Money Market Funds 12.431 0.54 2,324.446 1,298 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.041 0.01 313.989 1,435 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez, editing by G Crosse and Alan Crosby)