By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Investors in U.S.-based stock
funds added net new cash to mutual funds in the week ended Oct.
22, a sharp contrast to the net withdrawals from exchange-traded
funds over the same period, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
Mutual fund investors added $1.06 billion in new cash to
stock funds through the week, while ETF investors took out $9.23
billion.
The data underscore a pattern for much of the year in which
retail investors, commonly thought to be mutual fund buyers,
behave differently from institutional investors, as represented
by exchange-traded funds.
"The equity mutual funds were positive while the equity ETFs
were significantly negative," said Barry Fennell, a senior
analyst with Lipper. Those ETF investors might have been "a
little skittish about what way corporate earnings might be
going," he added.
While the S&P 500 index saw a sharp drop earlier in
the month, it rose 3.5 percent in the week from Oct. 15-22.
Loan participation funds saw net outflows of $1.7 billion,
the largest of such outflows since August 2011.
In contrast, corporate high-yield bond funds saw net inflows
of $1.7 billion.
"Most of the loan funds and high-yield bond funds have very
similar issuers, it's just where you are in the capital
structure," Fennell said.
Loan participation funds include short-term loans to
companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan
holders commonly have first claim on a company's assets in the
event of bankruptcy.
Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $6.2 billion.
U.S.-based European stock funds posted net outflows of $958
million after record outflows in the previous week.
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -8.174 -0.21 4,047.222 11,014
Domestic Equities -7.634 -0.26 3,003.830 8,009
Non-Domestic Equities -0.540 -0.05 1,043.392 3,005
All Taxable Bond Funds 6.168 0.33 1,862.668 5,622
All Money Market Funds 12.431 0.54 2,324.446 1,298
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.041 0.01 313.989 1,435
