By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 22 The flow of fresh capital
into U.S. equity mutual funds slackened sharply in the week
ended March 21 while big selling in money market funds indicates
corporations were freeing up cash for tax bills, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
In the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 stock index rose 0.62 percent, having hit a four year
high on March 19 before losing some ground.
Overall, U.S. equity mutual funds had net inflows of just
$282 million. Excluding exchange traded funds that figure rises
to $729 million, indicating individuals were chasing the
returns.
Domestic equity funds, excluding ETF activity which is
anecdotally viewed as representing institutional investment
behavior, had net inflows of nearly $1 billion versus an outflow
of $261 million for non-domestic equities.
The inflows for domestic equities, ex-ETFs, was the best
weekly performance since August 2011, indicating the retail
investor was putting cash to work.
"Some surveys are showing the retail side has bullish views
running at high, and the concern I have is they are coming in at
the top of the market," said Matthew Lemieux, analyst at Lipper.
"The overall inflows for equities were pretty low, with the
ETFs showing outflows and part of that appears to be quarter end
profit-taking and perhaps some concerns about U.S. economic
growth being thrown backward by high energy prices. The economic
data out of Europe and China is not so comforting either," he
said.
Money market funds had outflows for a fourth consecutive
week, with the $16.7 billion in net redemptions the largest
since the week ended Jan. 25.
"The vast majority of that was likely due to tax liabilities
of corporations which use money market funds as cash management
vehicles. There was no strong counter inflows elsewhere,"
Lemieux said.
There was however the continued strength of taxable bond
funds, which pulled in $3.1 billion, marking the 14th
consecutive week of net new money.
The breakdown was relatively even, with $1.3 billion moving
into corporate investment grade and nearly $1 billion into
corporate high yield funds.
Hunting for yield continued in equity income funds as well,
although the inflows were the lowest since the week ended Aug.
3, 2011, with just $153.7 million in fresh capital.
This sector has been one of the hottest over the past two
years as government interest rates have held near zero. Retirees
especially have been forced to forage for yield outside of the
traditional fixed income arena while corporations with fat
balance sheets have been able to fund or raise dividends.
Tax-free municipal bond funds pulled in fresh capital for a
sixteenth consecutive week, albeit a paltry $88.5 million. That
represented an 87 percent decline from the week before.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 0.282 0.01 2,890.566 10,301
Domestic Equities 0.314 0.01 2,192.878 7,745
Non-Domestic Equities -0.032 -0.00 697.688 2,556
All Taxable Bond Funds 3.108 0.23 1,383.403 4,519
All Money Market Funds -16.715 -0.71 2,330.512 1,447
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.088 0.03 287.179 1,375
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by
Diane Craft)