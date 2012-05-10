(Adds comment, detail)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, May 10 Investors pulled cash from U.S.-domiciled equity mutual funds in the week ended May 9, reflecting market anxiety that Europe might reverse course from austerity measures after voters rejected politicians who pushed through spending cuts.

Elections in France and Greece favored politicians who opposed severe austerity measures put in place to lower overall sovereign indebtedness.

According to Thomson Reuters' Lipper data on Thursday, equity mutual funds had net outflows of $6.5 billion versus a net inflow of $3.9 billion in the prior period.

In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell 3.40 percent, which brought it to a two-month low.

"I think people are ducking for cover. It looks like a continuation of the trend," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, though he noted it was not a complete loss for equities.

When exchange traded funds were excluded from the mix, equity funds had a modest net inflow of $77 million. ETFs are anecdotally thought to reflect the behavior of institutions and professional investors.

Equity income funds, which have turned out to be an alternative for some investors desperate to build a steady cash flow into their portfolios in a period of low yields, had net purchases of $250 million. The sector has had just eight weeks of net outflows in the last two years.

"People are concerned about Greece's inability to form a government and the partial nationalization of Spain's Bankia, but given all of that it was pretty amazing we didn't see a bigger run out of equities," Roseen said.

On Wednesday, Spain's government effectively took control of Bankia SA in an attempt to end a four-year banking crisis. More measures are due on Friday.

The biggest net outflows from ETFs was the $2.04 billion disgorged by the large-cap State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF and $1 billion from the BlackRock iShares MSCI Emerging Markets equity ETF.

BONDS WIN AGAIN

Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $4.6 billion while money market funds had net inflows of $4.4 billion, breaking a 10-week outflow streak. Since the start of the year, however, money market funds had only two prior weeks of net inflows.

The fixed income sector funds showed solid purchases of U.S. Treasuries and government mortgages, extending recent trends even as 10-year benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 1.79 percent on Wednesday, near historical lows. The yield has held below the 2 percent mark since mid-April, an area it has plumbed for nearly a year.

The cash for fixed income moved into the higher quality corporate investment grade funds. In the latest week this sector pulled in a net $1.26 billion, far outpacing other categories. High yield bond funds had net inflows of $754 million.

Emerging market debt funds pulled in a net $218 million although emerging market equities suffered net outflows of nearly $1 billion.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count

($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -6.466 -0.23 2,744.922 10,337 Domestic Equities -5.440 -0.25 2,085.760 7,756 Non-Domestic Equities -1.026 -0.15 659.162 2,581 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.630 0.33 1,411.662 4,615 All Money Market Funds 4.376 0.19 2,269.701 1,409 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.901 0.31 296.665 1,354 (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)