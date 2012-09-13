By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, Sept 13 Professional investors plowed cash into U.S. domiciled exchange-traded equity funds in the week ended Sept. 12 while the retail investor further retreated from stocks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. In the latest week, the overall tally that included both mutual funds and exchange traded funds showed a net inflow of $10.7 billion for equities, the best week of buying in a year. However, exchange traded funds, which are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, took in a net $12 billion, their best week since September 2011. Excluding equity ETFs from the mix showed the retail investor pulled back from stocks for a fifth week running, a period in which the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 2.45 percent. In the latest reporting week the S&P 500 rose 2.36 percent while mutual funds, thought to represent the retail investor, had $1.33 billion in net redemptions. "The $1.3 billion out is still a relatively small amount to leave considering the equity market size. At the margin people are still skeptical about equities, perhaps. It could just be drawing down of accounts," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. "You have older workers or retirees pulling money out to get by and younger workers not adding back. Generally that skepticism is probably accounting for the greatest difference in activity," he said. Tjornehoj did point out that equity ETFs, while having "a huge week and mutual funds having a dull one," there were some pockets of activity that may point to a burgeoning interest in equities by retail investors. Among the retail sector, mutual funds focused on the international multicap sector were the top attraction for the week, when excluding ETFs. They pulled in $220 million, followed by $196 million from small-cap growth funds. "International multicap core funds are not a dividend play, they represent a small step back toward an overall interest in equities by retail mutual fund investors," said Tjornehoj. Retail mutual fund investors have withdrawn a net $32 billion year-to-date versus $93.75 billion in redemptions for all of 2011. Comparatively, equity ETFs have pulled in a net $52.2 billion so far in 2012 versus $43.3 billion of inflows for all of last year. CENTRAL BANK RALLIES The retail sector of the market will almost certainly have missed out on Thursday's stock rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to push an aggressive plan to try to stimulate economic growth with monthly purchases of $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities. That news sent a surge of buy orders into the stock market, lifting benchmark indexes to multi-year highs. While the latest weekly Lipper data does not capture the Fed's decision on Thursday to buy mortgage-backed bonds, it does overlap with a similar decision exactly one week ago by the European Central Bank to embark on a bond-buying program. Both central banks are hoping the actions will lower interest rates and fuel more borrowing and investing by businesses and individuals with the ultimate goal of spurring job growth. Even though interest rates in the United States are near zero and the ECB's main interest rate is at a record low 0.75 percent, investors have not lost their appetite for fixed income investments, demonstrating an acute worry about long-term capital preservation. Taxable bond funds pulled in $4.9 billion in the latest week while money market funds garnered an additional $6.2 billion. Year-to-date, fixed income funds have taken in $220 billion in net new money versus $178.2 billion in all of 2011. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in billions of dollars): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds 10.734 0.39 2,873.583 10,048 Domestic Equities 9.950 0.47 2,186.531 7,462 Non-Domestic Equities 0.784 0.12 687.052 2,586 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.907 0.34 1,451.657 4,640 All Money Market Funds 6.207 0.27 2,299.119 1,415 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.820 0.27 308.625 1,335