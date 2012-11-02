By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 U.S.-based bond mutual funds
saw outflows of funds in the week ending Oct 31, the first time
since mid-June, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed
on Thursday.
Taxable bond mutual funds had outflows of $895.11 million in
the week ended Oct 31, the first in 21 weeks and following
inflows of $3.65 billion the previous week. Taxable bond
exchange-traded funds, meanwhile, had inflows of $300.9 million.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
Overall, bond mutual funds and ETFs combined had net
outflows of $594.21 million, the first time the funds together
have surrendered investor assets in 17 weeks.
Investors also avoided stock mutual funds.
They had outflows of $1.36 billion after small outflows of
$200.6 million the prior week. Stock ETFs, however, attracted
institutional investors for the first time in three weeks with
$1.33 billion in new assets.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF fund accounted for most of the inflows
and took in $1.07 billion in new cash.
The stock ETF inflows "would favor the idea that there were
some institutional buyers out there that were buying on the
dips," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.
Roseen said institutional investors may have taken money out
of the funds in order to pay a corporate excise tax due at the
end of October.
Municipal bond funds, which benefit from not being taxed,
had net outflows of $122.83 million, the first outflows for the
funds since April.
"The exclusion of municipal debt funds from taxation is on
the cutting board," said Roseen, who said that presidential
candidates Barack Obama and Mitt Romney's potential moves to tax
the bonds may have driven away demand.
Money market funds, which are known for being a safe cash
stow-away but offer low yields, had net outflows of $23.53
billion, the most since August of last year.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
All Equity Funds -0.037 -0.00 2,833.942 10,009
Domestic Equities -0.718 -0.03 2,132.953 7,407
Non-Domestic 0.680 0.10 700.989 2,602
Equities
All Taxable Bond -0.594 -0.04 1,478.494 4,602
Funds
All Money Market -23.531 -1.03 2,260.483 1,379
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.123 -0.04 316.795 1,338
Funds