NEW YORK, March 7 Investors poured $5.67 billion
in new cash into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, the
largest in four weeks, as the Dow Jones industrial average
surged to a record high, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
Among the total inflows into stock funds, exchange-traded
funds captured $2.5 billion of the total demand in the week
ended March 6, while stock mutual funds took in $3.17 billion.
Demand for taxable bond funds, meanwhile, soared with
inflows of $5.26 billion over the weekly reporting period, the
most since early November.