By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, March 21 U.S.-based stock funds recorded outflows of $194.7 million in the latest week as the Dow Jones industrial average retreated from its recent winning streak, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The redemptions, in the week ended March 20, came after investors poured $11.26 billion into the funds in the previous week.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks still attracted inflows of $1.58 billion over the reporting period as investors added $1.6 billion to U.S.-focused stock mutual funds but pulled $10.3 million from exchange traded funds. ETFs attracted $7.3 billion the prior week.

Funds that hold stocks outside of the United States suffered outflows of $1.78 billion over the week, their first outflows since early September 2012.

Taxable bond funds reaped inflows of $5.2 billion over the weekly period, up from gains of $1.23 billion the previous week.

The Dow was up just 0.4 percent over the reporting period, while the S&P 500 rose 0.27 percent, as worries over island nation Cyprus's troubled banking system weighed strongly on markets.