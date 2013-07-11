By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 11 Investors in funds based in
the United States poured $11.84 billion into stock funds in the
latest week, the most since late January, data from Thomson
Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The renewed appetite for stock funds in the week ended July
10 came as stocks rose on strong U.S. jobs data and optimism
heading into the corporate earnings season.
Investors also were less rattled by the prospect of the
Federal Reserve cutting its bond-buying later this year. The
benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.3 percent over the reporting
period.
Funds that hold emerging market stocks suffered relatively
small outflows of $102.5 million over the weekly period,
however, reversing inflows of $1.65 billion the prior week. The
MSCI world equity index rose 2.07 percent over
the reporting period.
Funds that hold taxable bonds had outflows of $236.9 million
in the week ended July 10 after gaining $3.32 billion in new
cash the previous week. Investors pulled $250.3 million from
funds that hold inflation-protected bonds, marking the 13th
consecutive week of withdrawals from those funds.
Investors also pulled $998.8 million from commodities and
precious metals funds, up from withdrawals of $92.6 million the
prior week.