NEW YORK Aug 1 Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $954.9 million out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Wednesday while continuing to put cash in stock funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows from taxable bond funds in the week ended July 31 reversed inflows of about $8.3 billion over the previous two weeks. Investors gave $6.61 billion in new cash to stock funds, meanwhile, marking their fifth straight week of inflows.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks, however, saw outflows of $336.4 million in the latest week, marking the first outflow in five weeks.