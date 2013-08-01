NEW YORK Aug 1 Investors in funds based in the
United States pulled $954.9 million out of taxable bond funds in
the week ended Wednesday while continuing to put cash in stock
funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
The outflows from taxable bond funds in the week ended July
31 reversed inflows of about $8.3 billion over the previous two
weeks. Investors gave $6.61 billion in new cash to stock funds,
meanwhile, marking their fifth straight week of inflows.
Funds that hold Japanese stocks, however, saw outflows of
$336.4 million in the latest week, marking the first outflow in
five weeks.