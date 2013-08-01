By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Investors in funds based in the
United States pulled $954.9 million out of taxable bond funds in
the week ended Wednesday as investors awaited signs from the
Federal Reserve regarding its bond-buying stimulus, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The outflows from taxable bond funds in the week ended July
31 reversed inflows of about $8.3 billion over the previous two
weeks. Investors put money to work in bond funds on greater
assurance that the Fed was flexible on the timing for ending its
stimulus.
"Everyone was waiting with bated breath for what the FOMC
was going to put out," said Tom Roseen, head of research
services at Lipper, in reference to the Wednesday statement from
the Federal Open Market Committee.
Roseen added that investors grew nervous that the Fed could
start reducing its stimulus this year if Friday's U.S. jobs
report for July showed positive employment growth. That
nervousness led them to spurn bond funds, he said.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgages monthly in an effort to spur hiring and lower
long-term borrowing costs. Investors fear that interest rates
will rise once the Fed begins pulling back its stimulus.
Investors pulled $1.27 billion out of taxable bond mutual
funds, the most in five weeks. Exchange-traded funds that hold
taxable bonds saw inflows of $318.2 million, which were still
less than half the prior week's inflows.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
Investors soured on riskier high-yield junk bond funds over
the week. The funds suffered $1.03 billion in outflows,
reversing inflows of $3.28 billion the prior week, which showed
the most demand for the funds since October 2011.
Taxable bond funds include funds that hold all bond types
except for municipal bonds, which are tax-free. Investors
withdrew $2.24 billion from municipal bond funds over the weekly
period, the most in five weeks and extending the funds' outflow
streak to 10 weeks.
Investors fear that rising interest rates will hit municipal
bonds, which tend to move in tandem with Treasuries, said Roseen
of Lipper. Investors are also rattled by the city of Detroit's
bankruptcy filing on July 18 and worried about other cities
going bankrupt, Roseen added.
While investors pulled $147.5 million out of mutual funds
that hold Treasuries - marking the eighth straight week of
outflows from the funds - Treasury ETFs gained $292.5 million,
the first inflows in four weeks and accounting for overall
inflows of $145 million into Treasury funds.
Investors pulled $196.7 million out of inflation-protected
bond funds, including those that hold Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS, marking their 16th
straight week of outflows. The latest outflows were the least
since mid-May, however, and were down modestly from outflows of
$308.6 million the prior week.
Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans, which are
protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to
floating-rate benchmarks, had inflows of $1.34 billion, down
from the prior week's record inflows of $1.85 billion.
Investors gave $6.61 billion in new cash to stock funds over
the weekly period, meanwhile, marking the fifth straight week of
inflows into the funds. Those cash gains were up from inflows of
$5.37 billion in the prior week.
The S&P 500 fell 0.01 percent over the weekly period
on mixed corporate earnings, along with caution ahead of the
Fed's comments and the U.S. government's monthly jobs report due
at the end of the week.
Despite stock market volatility, funds that hold U.S. stocks
attracted $4.65 billion. Of that sum, $3.72 billion flowed into
U.S. stock ETFs, including inflows of $2.82 billion into the
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.
Emerging market stock funds also gained $589.8 million in
new cash from investors over the week, the most in four weeks
even as the MSCI world equity index fell 0.83 percent over the
period.
Investors also poured $643 million into funds that hold
European stocks, the most in seven weeks. Europe saw positive
economic data over the period, including figures showing the
number of people out of a job in the euro zone fell for the
first time in more than two years in June.
Japanese stock funds suffered outflows of $336.4 million in
the latest week, however, marking the first outflow in five
weeks.
Japan's Nikkei average fell 7.2 percent over the reporting
period, with investors worried about a stronger yen and that
plans to increase the country's sales tax - its most significant
fiscal reform in years - could be watered down.
Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, suffered outflows of $99.8 million over the
week, their 18th straight week of outflows but down modestly
from withdrawals of $127.7 million the prior week.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 6.608 0.19 3,468.694 10,358
Domestic Equities 4.646 0.18 2,622.310 7,658
Non-Domestic Equities 1.963 0.23 846.384 2,700
All Taxable Bond Funds -0.955 -0.06 1,596.366 5,063
All Money Market Funds -5.910 -0.25 2,331.245 1,338
All Municipal Bond Funds -2.243 -0.76 295.587 1,399