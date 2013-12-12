By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Dec 12 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $6.5 billion out of stock mutual funds in the week ended
Wednesday, marking the biggest weekly outflows this year, on
worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its bond
purchases as soon as next week, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The outflows from stock mutual funds in the week ended Dec.
11 marked the biggest withdrawals from the funds this year and
since August 2011. Mutual funds are often purchased by retail
investors.
Stock funds overall had outflows of $1.8 billion over the
weekly period, marking the first net withdrawals from the funds
in five weeks.
"There was some reason for caution," said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas research at Lipper. "No one wants to be left at
the top of the market."
The Fed's $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and
agency mortgages have helped boost the Standard & Poor's 500
stock index 24.5 percent this year. The bond-buying
program has kept interest rates low, leading investors to seek
higher income in riskier assets such as stocks.
The index fell 0.6 percent over Lipper's weekly reporting
period, however, after robust U.S. economic data and a budget
deal in Washington stoked fears that the Fed will begin reducing
the pace of its purchases during its next meeting on Dec. 17-18.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks had outflows of $2.6
billion, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in five
weeks and resulting in the overall outflows from stock funds
over the weekly period.
Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United
States, meanwhile, attracted about $830 million, marking the
lowest inflows into the funds in four weeks.
Investors pulled about $553 million out of emerging market
stock funds in the week ended Wednesday. The funds have
benefited from the Fed's bond-buying this year and lost fans in
the latest week on fears of a Fed pullback, Tjornehoj said.
Taxable bond funds saw outflows of $689 million, marking
their biggest outflows in eight weeks. investors pulled cash out
of taxable bond funds on worries that interest rates could spike
higher if the Fed reduces its stimulus, said Tjornehoj.
However, funds that hold investment-grade corporate bonds,
attracted $1.7 billion in new cash, marking their biggest
inflows in five weeks.
Low-risk money market funds attracted $2.8 billion over the
reporting period, marking the fourth straight week of inflows
into these funds. The funds are typically viewed as a safe place
to park cash during bouts of volatility.