By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 6 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $10.3 billion into stock funds in the week ended Wednesday on reassurance that the U.S. economy is on better footing and reduced geopolitical tension, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows into stock funds in the week ended March 5 marked the fourth straight week of new cash into the funds. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $8.9 billion of the net inflows, marking their biggest inflows since late December. The sizeable inflows showed investors' conviction that U.S. stocks, which hit multiple record highs over the weekly period, could continue to rally after a rough start to the year on greater strength in the U.S. economy. "There is a lot of momentum in the market right now," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index hit record highs and rose 1.6 percent over the weekly period on some strong U.S. economic data, signals from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen that cold weather was behind recent signs of weakness in the U.S. economy, and reduced fears of Russian military force in Ukraine. Safer taxable bond funds, meanwhile, posted $4.9 billion in outflows over the weekly period, marking their first withdrawals in nine weeks and underscoring investors' appetite for riskier assets. Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted a record $7 billion in outflows, the biggest since Lipper records began in 1992. Big outflows from the iShares: 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and the iShares: 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounted for nearly all of the withdrawals. ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors. Mutual funds that hold Treasuries attracted a small $85 million in new cash over the week. Tjornehoj said that asset manager Good Harbor Financial likely pulled large sums of cash out of the two ETFs in an unwinding of bets on Treasury bonds made roughly a month earlier. "Whatever the sentiment is in the overall market, it appears to be overwhelmed by an isolated trade," Tjornehoj said. While Treasury funds posted outflows, funds that mainly hold inflation-protected Treasuries attracted $208 million in new cash, marking their strongest demand since September 2012 and their first inflows in six weeks. Some investors view the Fed's expected plan of continued cuts to its monthly bond-buying program as a sign of strength in the U.S. economy, and are preparing for higher inflation as a result of that stronger economic growth, Tjornehoj said. Outflows of $2.6 billion from money market funds, which are low-risk vehicles typically used to store cash, underscored investors' willingness to put money to work in stock funds. The outflows reversed inflows of $16 billion over the prior week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 10.332 0.26 4,009.533 10,646 Domestic Equities 8.928 0.30 3,008.666 7,804 Non-Domestic Equities 1.404 0.14 1,000.867 2,842 All Taxable Bond Funds -4.858 -0.28 1,711.632 5,341 All Money Market Funds -2.552 -0.11 2,369.765 1,323 All Municipal Bond 0.099 0.04 281.694 1,444 Funds