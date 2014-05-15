(New throughout, adds analyst comment, market performance, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, May 15 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $9.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended May 14, the biggest inflows since early March after U.S. stock indexes touched record highs, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Stock exchange-traded funds attracted $7.9 billion of the net inflows, while stock mutual funds attracted $1.8 billion. Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor. "The market is getting a little extended, but certainly people are seeing new records being made, and they want to participate," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. The S&P 500 and Dow ended at record highs on May 12 in a broad rally spurred by strong corporate results and an improving economic outlook. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent over the weekly period. Taxable bond funds attracted $4.4 billion in new money, marking their 10th straight week of inflows. Funds that specialize in emerging markets debt attracted $316 million in inflows, marking their first inflows in four weeks. Investors are still concerned about global economic growth and sought a degree of safety in bonds, while others have been forced to cover short positions against U.S. Treasuries as interest rates have fallen, said Roseen of Lipper. U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on May 14 after expectations that the European Central Bank would cut interest rates sparked a global fixed-income rally. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell as low as 2.525 percent, the lowest since Oct. 31, breaking below resistance at around 2.56 percent. Floating-rate loan funds, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks, posted $259 million in outflows after attracting $69 million in inflows the prior week. "The fear of an imminent interest rate increase has faded," said Roseen. He said investors largely anticipate that the Federal Reserve will keep short-term interest rates low over the near term. The latest week showed investors pulling a small amount of cash out of low-risk money market funds, which typically invest in safe short-term securities. The funds posted $72 million in outflows after attracting a sizeable $17.8 billion in inflows the prior week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 9.708 0.24 4,042.942 10,734 Domestic Equities 7.334 0.25 2,979.447 7,826 Non-Domestic 2.375 0.23 1,063.494 2,908 Equities All Taxable Bond 4.428 0.25 1,778.153 5,447 Funds All Money Market -0.072 -0.00 2,299.725 1,317 Funds All Municipal Bond 0.616 0.21 290.202 1,443 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)