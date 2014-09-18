NEW YORK, Sept 18 Investors in U.S.-based funds
added a net $6.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended
Sept. 17, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
The inflows marked the sixth straight week of net inflows
into the funds.
Stock mutual funds attracted $646 million of that money,
with stock exchange-traded funds drawing in $6.1 billion.
Taxable bond funds posted net outflows of $2.6 billion, the
largest such outflows since early August.
Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows
of $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)