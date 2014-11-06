BRIEF-Gulf Resources Q4 earnings per share $0.78
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
NEW YORK Nov 6 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $15.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended Nov. 5, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The money was poured overwhelmingly into exchange-traded funds, which reported net inflows of $15.086 billion. In contrast, stock mutual funds saw only $323 million of net new cash.
ETFs are commonly thought to represent the thinking of institutional investors, with retail investors commonly thought to be mutual fund buyers.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $6.3 billion in new money coming in. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.