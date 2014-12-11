NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S.-based stock funds saw net
outflows of $2.9 billion through the week ended Dec. 10, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
But, echoing a pattern seen for much of the year, the
behavior of investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds
diverged sharply.
Investors in mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior
of retail investors, pulled a net $7.8 billion from stock funds
in the seven-day period.
In contrast, investors in stock ETFs poured a net $4.9
billion into the funds over the same time.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $1.5 billion in net
outflows over the same period, ending a streak of inflows dating
back to September.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)