NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S.-based stock funds saw net outflows of $2.9 billion through the week ended Dec. 10, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

But, echoing a pattern seen for much of the year, the behavior of investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds diverged sharply.

Investors in mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior of retail investors, pulled a net $7.8 billion from stock funds in the seven-day period.

In contrast, investors in stock ETFs poured a net $4.9 billion into the funds over the same time.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $1.5 billion in net outflows over the same period, ending a streak of inflows dating back to September. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)