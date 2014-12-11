(Adds table, analyst comment, byline)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Dec 11 U.S.-based stock funds saw net
outflows of $2.9 billion through the week ended Dec. 10, data
from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.
But, echoing a pattern seen for much of the year, the
behavior of investors in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds
diverged sharply.
Investors in mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior
of retail investors, pulled a net $7.8 billion from stock funds
in the seven-day period.
In contrast, investors in stock ETFs poured a net $4.9
billion into the funds over the same time. ETF investors are
thought to represent institutional investors.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds saw $1.5 billion in net
outflows over the same period, ending a streak of inflows dating
back to September.
"We've seen a continuation of some recent trends," said
Patrick Keon, a research analyst with Lipper, noting the stock
mutual fund outflows as well as the $10.5 billion of new cash
flowing to money market funds.
U.S.-based corporate high-yield bond funds posted net
outflows of $1.9 billion.
Commodities energy funds attracted $108 million in net new
cash, the 10th straight week of inflows. Energy sector equity
funds saw similar inflows, of about $100.6 million.
Energy sector companies have scrambled in recent weeks as
crude prices have plunged. On Thursday, the day after the Lipper
reporting period ended, U.S. crude fell below $60 a
barrel for the first time in five years.
Loan participation funds saw net outflows of $1 billion,
continuing an unbroken run of net withdrawals begun in mid-July.
Loan participation funds include short-term loans to
companies that are typically not investment grade. The loan
holders commonly have first claim on a company's assets in the
event of bankruptcy.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -2.916 -0.06 5,022.934 11,325
Domestic Equities -5.490 -0.15 3,633.549 8,150
Non-Domestic Equities 2.575 0.18 1,389.385 3,175
All Taxable Bond Funds -1.451 -0.06 2,247.477 5,886
All Money Market Funds 10.511 0.44 2,391.932 1,294
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.695 0.21 337.770 1,470
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)