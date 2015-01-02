NEW YORK Jan 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $5.9 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended
Dec. 31, marking their biggest outflows since June 2013, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday.
The outflows reversed inflows of $6.1 billion the prior
week. Investment-grade corporate bond funds posted $1.2 billion
in outflows, their biggest since late Oct. 2013. Funds that
specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.3 billion in outflows,
their biggest since September.
Stock funds attracted $1.8 billion in inflows after record
$36.5 billion inflows the prior week.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)