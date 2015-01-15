NEW YORK Jan 15 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $4.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan.
14, the second straight week of net outflows, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of
institutional investors, saw net outflows of $3.64 billion.
Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely retail
investors, pulled out $422 million.
In contrast, taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $4.3
billion, their second straight week of net new cash.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)