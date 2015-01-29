(Adds analyst comment, context, table, byline) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Jan 29 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $2.8 billion into stock funds in the week ended Jan. 28, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, attracted $917 million in new cash. Mutual funds, thought to represent retail investors, added a net $1.84 billion. U.S.-based taxable bond funds added $8.9 billion in net new cash, their fourth straight week of inflows. Corporate high-yield bond funds also saw significant inflows, attracting $2.8 billion in net new cash. Those were the largest such inflows since September 2013. Despite some dips in stocks over the week, investors still added net new cash to some riskier assets, noted Tom Roseen, head of Lipper research services. He pointed to a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, noting that the central bank was still weighing a rate hike later in the year. While that could affect corporate profits, he said, it also underscored hopes that the world's biggest economy could be on firmer footing. "Some investors must feel it's a good message," Roseen said. Money market funds saw net outflows of $272 million for the week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 2.758 0.05 5,019.764 11,453 Domestic Equities -0.375 -0.01 3,637.546 8,247 Non-Domestic Equities 3.132 0.23 1,382.218 3,206 All Taxable Bond Funds 8.858 0.39 2,283.415 5,975 All Money Market Funds -0.272 -0.01 2,382.342 1,274 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.893 0.26 346.963 1,468 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)