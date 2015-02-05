(Adds analyst comment, table, byline)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Feb 5 Investors added a record $13.7
billion in net new cash to taxable U.S.-based bond funds in the
week ended Feb, 4, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
"This is the record," said Patrick Keon, a research analyst
with Lipper.
But, he cautioned, "we're not ready to say it's widespread
institutionally," adding that a single large institutional
investor could be behind much of the inflows.
Bond mutual funds, thought to represent the behavior of
retail investors, took in a net $5.1 billion over the week.
Exchange-traded funds, often used by institutional investors,
took in even more, $8.6 billion.
In contrast, $7.1 billion flowed out of U.S.-based stock
funds.
Stock exchange-traded funds recorded $5.66 billion in net
outflows. Mutual funds posted $1.478 billion in withdrawals.
Emerging market funds also had inflows for the second
straight week, with a net $162 million going to debt funds and
$507 million going to equity funds.
Money market funds reported outflows of $9.9 billion.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bln) ($Bln)
All Equity Funds -7.138 -0.14 5,085.972 11,452
Domestic Equities -6.368 -0.18 3,694.165 8,238
Non-Domestic Equities -0.771 -0.06 1,391.807 3,214
All Taxable Bond Funds 13.667 0.60 2,305.890 5,956
All Money Market Funds -9.925 -0.42 2,377.073 1,274
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.589 0.17 347.011 1,467
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Alan Crosby and Steve
Orlofsky)