By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $4.6 billion into funds that specialize in stocks outside
the United States on greater risk appetite and demand for
bargains overseas, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
The inflows were the biggest since October 2013. Conversely,
funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.1 billion in
outflows, their biggest withdrawals in three weeks. The total
inflows of $1.5 billion marked the third straight week of new
demand.
Funds that specialize in European shares attracted $791
million, their fifth straight week of inflows, while Japanese
stock funds attract $404 million to mark their third consecutive
week of commitments.
Stock mutual funds attracted $899 million in the latest
week, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $605 million.
Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while
ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.
Taxable bond funds attracted $4.1 billion, their eighth
straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds
attracted $1.1 billion to mark their fifth consecutive week of
inflows.
Funds that hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted $222
million in outflows, their biggest investor withdrawals in seven
weeks.
European shares rallied over the period on a conditional
financial rescue for Greece, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said it would be several months before the Fed expects to
increase interest rates, boosting risk appetite.
"The positive news out of Europe as well as on the home
front here with the Fed probably led to more risk-taking," said
Pat Keon, research analyst at Lipper.
Besides the relief regarding Greece, analysts have noted an
appeal for non-U.S. shares in recent months on the view that
cheaper valuations can be found overseas.
While the U.S. S&P 500 stock index rallied 11.4
percent last year, Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index rose
just 4 percent.
Investors also favored emerging market assets in the latest
week, committing $853 million to the regions' stock funds to
mark their second straight week of inflows. Emerging market debt
funds attracted $160 million to mark their fifth week of
inflows.
Investors still parked $10.1 billion in low-risk money
market funds in the latest week after pulling $14.1 billion out
of the funds the prior week.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity Funds 1.504 0.03 5,266.643 11,455
Domestic -3.110 -0.08 3,817.722 8,239
Equities
Non-Domestic 4.614 0.32 1,448.921 3,216
Equities
All Taxable Bond 4.055 0.17 2,338.882 5,976
Funds
All Money Market 10.095 0.43 2,372.818 1,271
Funds
All Municipal 0.429 0.12 346.384 1,459
Bond Funds
